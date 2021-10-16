Guyana Vice President in Ghana to learn from oil and gas sector

Business News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Vice President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo is currently in Ghana for a three-day working visit.



He arrived today Friday October 15. He was met by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Amongst other objectives, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and his delegation are in Ghana to learn about the country’s experiences in the oil and gas sector, with particular reference to local content and participation, the legal framework, and general best practices in the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbon finds.



Dr Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page regarding the visit that “I received H.E. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, who is on a three-day official visit to Ghana.



“I assured him of Ghana’s commitment to the exchange of practical development ideas between the two countries,” he saaid.



