Guinness Nigeria moves headquarters to Ghana amid harsh business environment

Business News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

To stay in development and grow business opportunities within the subregion, Guinness Nigeria PLC has moved its corporate headquarters from Lagos, Nigeria to Ghana.



The development will place Guinness Nigeria in the league of other businesses like Unilever and Dunlop that have left Nigeria for Ghana.



According to a report by Peoples Gazette, the brewery makers were only moving their headquarters from Lagos and not completely relocating from Nigeria.



The relocation comes amid harsh economic conditions stifling business operations in Nigeria. The nation has in the past weeks suffered telling fuel scarcity and perpetual blackout occasioned collapsed national grid.



Earlier in the week, diesel, which is used to power most industrial power generators sold as high as N540 per litre.



Nonetheless, the brewery company, in a statement reassured Nigerians of their commitment to keeping investing in the country. They were however quiet about relocating their headquarters.



The company also denied being chased away by the harsh business environment in Nigeria. But economists believe this was just to avoid riling up Nigerian authorities as the company still has its largest African market and investments in Nigeria.



Commencing operations in Nigeria in 1962, the brewery company has been coordinating it West African operations from its Ikeja headquarters until recently.



