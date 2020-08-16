Press Releases of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

Guinness Ghana supports safe reopening of some tourist sites and open-air bars

Owusu-Ankomah Sylvia, Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC

“Adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols to be a key priority for all stakeholders”



On Sunday, July 26, in his 14th update on Coronavirus, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana announced that restrictions on certain public places, including some tourist sites and open-air bars, had been lifted.



Guinness Ghana’s priority is the safety of its employees and customers and therefore, we are taking immediate actions to fully equip our wholesalers and retailers with prescribed safety tools to protect their staff, customers, and the public.



We fully understand the extreme difficulties the lockdown measures instituted about six months ago have had on the hospitality industry and the severe impact on our customers.



However, as a key stakeholder and a responsible business, Guinness Ghana firmly understands that for these businesses to reopen safely, they must be supported. At the core of what we do is ensuring the profitability and growth of our wholesalers and retailers.



Therefore, Guinness Ghana will support government efforts by working with our stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all the specific safety protocols provided for the re-opening. Our partners have been busy preparing, adapting, and introducing new measures as directed and look forward to welcoming people back in a safe way.



In line with our promise to be a partner for growth, in a year that we mark 60 years of operations in Ghana, we are laser-focused on a safe return to bar operations while supporting bar owners to get their businesses back on their feet.



To all distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and bar owners, we reiterate the public message and reminder that COVID-19 is a real threat to public health and must be actively fought with social distancing, wearing masks, frequent sanitizing and washing of hands with soap under running water.



Guinness Ghana also urges customers and the public to play their part in adhering to these safety measures so they can protect themselves.



Guinness Ghana will continue leading a safe and strong recovery of our industry and the economy. We have always stood by our stakeholders and the communities where we operate. We will build on this legacy into the future.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.