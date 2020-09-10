Press Releases of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Guinness Ghana

Guinness Ghana supports bar owners with GHC10 million to ease their come back into business as restrictions ease

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Ghana

Launches ‘Rise Up’ campaign to support and inspire customers to get back on their feet.



Campaign part of the ‘Yen Nyin Mbom’ loyalty program that aims to support stakeholders and pivot them for growth.



Top Winners of ‘Yen Nyin Mbom’ phase 1 rewarded.



Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC is excited to announce the launch of its new campaign “Rise Up,” and a commitment of GHC 10 million support package for trade partners to support and help them get back on their feet to boost profitability.



The programme, which is a continuation of the ‘Yen Nyin Mbom’ loyalty program last year, is an offering to give back to trade partners and customers, to add value to their businesses as they transition from the blow of COVID-19, back into operations.



Following the announcement of the re-opening of open air bars nationwide, Guinness Ghana has invested the GHC 10 million to cover the installation of veronica buckets and other PPEs at bars, fridges, microwaves, cash rewards, free drinks, DSTV installation and educational posters to drive adherence to safety protocols among others to keep themselves as well as consumers safe.



Over the years, Guinness Ghana has sought to find innovative and creative ways among its trade partners. Recent global pandemic has even made it crucial to support businesses especially those within the hospitality space.



Delivering his remarks at the launch event, Obinna Anyabelechi, Commercial Director, Guinness Ghana said, “We are always being challenged to find innovative ways to support our customers in their business journey.”



“Last year we launched the Yen Nyin Mbom loyalty program which was a great success, as we saw many of our trade partners receive rewards that have gone a long way to improve their businesses and customer base,” he added.



On his part, Mr. Alex Boakye, speaking on behalf of Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority said, “Government as well as businesses are having to re-strategize and implement plans to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic on one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy and the sector that could potentially employ 125,000 people directly and a further 313, 000 indirectly.”



“No matter how small, the tourism sector plays an important part in providing employment to raise living standards. I am very optimistic that Rise Up will be pivotal in improving your tourist sites and bar business which will further integrate into the national economy” he added.



Officials of Guinness Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Health Service (Health Promotion Division) and members of National Bar Operators Association at the launch.



Speaking further, Mr. Obinna stated, “This year, as we all hoped to eat the fruits of our labor, we were hit with the global health pandemic COVID-19, and life as we all know it, came to a standstill.



Many businesses closed down for not one or two, but three to four months. The impact this has had on our customers cannot be overlooked and it is for this reason we are launching the Rise Up Campaign, to assure our partners that we are with them and ready to help them rise up, as they bounce back from the effects of COVID-19.”



In his final remarks at the launch, Mr. Obinna Anyabelechi, admonished all trade partners to ensure that they followed all protocols that have been put in place by WHO and the government of Ghana, to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.