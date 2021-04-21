Guinness Ghana’s Samuel Meyir Dery joins FanMilk as new Marketing Director

Press Releases of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Guinness Ghana

FanMilk has appointed Samuel Meyir Dery as the new Marketing Director to accelerate business growth.



Samuel brings over a decade of business and marketing experience to FanMilk, having previously held senior positions at Sabmiller PLC (Accra Brewery Limited) and most recently, Guinness Ghana where he was the Marketing Manager for Stouts, Adult Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks (APNADs) and RTD.



With his new role at FanMilk, Samuel Dery will develop and execute creative marketing strategies that will accelerate the business and deliver consistent results while building trust for FanMilk’s brand portfolio.



While at Guinness Ghana, Samuel Dery is noted to have led the consistent delivery of the Malta Guinness Brand, he rolled out the #Rekognize Campaign which saw the unveiling of a new label to celebrate Malta Guinness 30 year anniversary.



Samuel was instrumental in leading Guinness Ghana in investing GHS 10 million to support trade partners and customers to rise up from the impact of COVID-19 through a Retail Loyalty Programme dubbed Rise Up.



Under his stewardship, Samuel also led a team through a B2B partnership with MTN to launch a NCP – Link Up which saw a guaranteed GHS 2 million worth of airtime given away which translated to a ROI of 13% and drove significant growth in brand health.



Some of his other achievements was leading a marketing campaign that won Guinness Ghana the best Guinness Market in the African Regional Market in 2016 and emerged the Malta Guinness Man of the year in 2020 for Africa.



A proven leader who has delivered significant business growth within the FMGC as well as the brewery industry, Samuel Dery embodies a unique blend of integrated marketing and creative acumen. His energy and ability to lead teams and organizations through fast-paced change and evolutionary business transformation will be something he will harness in this new role.