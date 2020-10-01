Press Releases of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Guinness Ghana

Guinness Ghana launches 'Link Up 2.0' promo to giveaway GHc2 million free and instant airtime to Ghanaians

Samori Gambrah, Marketing & Innovations Director

To enable friends reconnect and unlock deeper bonds that were once shared prior the pandemic, Guinness Ghana, Ghana’s only total beverage company has today launched Phase 2 of its National Consumer Promotion, “Link Up” to give away a guaranteed GHS2 million worth of free and instant airtime.



Dubbed “Link Up 2.0”, this year’s promo has an increase in the total amount of airtime but will follow the same dynamics as the first, where consumers will be rewarded with instant airtime worth GHS 5.00 airtime which includes a bonus of Ghs2.50 airtime which is valid for 7 days, after buying any 3 of the selected drinks from the Guinness Ghana portfolio of beverages.



These selected beverages are Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Orijin and ABC Golden Lager Beer, with Guinness Smooth, Smirnoff Ice Pineapple Punch, Gulder and Star Beer being added to the bevy of beverages that qualify one to win guaranteed free and instant airtime.



Speaking at the launch, Samori Gambrah, Marketing & Innovations Director, Guinness Ghana said: “The most memorable nights begin with a “Link Up”. Last year, three of our key beverages gave you the chance to “Link Up” with your squad. This year, the “Link Up 2.0” squad has become bigger and more fun, with five more additions from the Guinness Ghana portfolio.”



“Following the ease of restrictions on social activities and linking up, Guinness Ghana wants to make the life of our consumers easier by helping them safely ease into linking up.



We are rewarding our consumers with talk time to enable them call and remind themselves that although the “Link Up” is on we must remember to wear our masks and stay safe everywhere we go, and that is why we have partnered with MTN Ghana, to help our consumers connect with their friends everywhere they go,” Mr. Samori Gambrah added.



The “Link Up 2.0” promotion is open to all consumers but limited to MTN users due to an exclusive partnership between Guinness Ghana and MTN to bring this promotion to life.



Explaining the dynamics of the promotion, Samori Gambrah added:

“From October 1st, each time you buy any Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Orijin and ABC Lager Beer, look under the crown for a unique code. These unique codes qualify you for instant free airtime.



Dial *1000*Code# from MTN mobile lines. After your third entry, you’ll receive an instant Ghc5.00 airtime. You will instantly enjoy your share of the GHc2 million of airtime available for grabs. It is quite simple”.



Emmanuel Gyasi, Business Manager, MTN Ghana, speaking on the partnership, said “MTN Ghana is the premier network with coverage all across Ghana. With the aim to bring this promotion to consumers from all lengths and breadths of the country, we at MTN saw it fit to fully partner in this initiative to ensure none of Guinness Ghana’s loyal consumers are left out.”







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.