Guinness Ghana distributes over 6,000 veronica buckets nationwide to support bar owners

Guinness Ghana has donated over 6,000 veronica buckets to its retailers, bar owners and distributors throughout the country as they transition back to business post COVID-19 lockdown.



This comes on the back of the re-opening of some tourist sites and open-air bars nationwide, as the company leverages on its ongoing customer loyalty programme, ‘Yen Nyin Mbom,’ to give back to its trade partners and customers, and add value to their businesses as they transition from the impact of COVID-19, back into business operations.



Over the years, Guinness Ghana has sought to find innovative and creative ways to support its trade partners, and recent global pandemic has made it more so crucial to extend a hand of support to businesses within its distribution channel.



Commenting on the donation, Mr. Daniel Kwarteng, a beneficiary and owner of Old Timers Spot, located in the coastal region said, “The veronica buckets help us ensure that customers wash their hands before entering the bar. We also make sure that they wear their nose masks each time they are coming in.”



In his remarks at the donation drive, Obinna Anyalebechi, Commercial Director, Guinness Ghana said, “As government eases the restriction on some bars, Guinness Ghana wants to assure our partners that we are with them and ready to help them get back on their feet, as they bounce back from the effects of COVID-19.”



“In the coming weeks, we are going to look out for retailers and wholesalers who adhere to minimum standards of availability of our products, quality, and visibility. We’ll be doing this throughout the country and those who keep to these guidelines will be rewarded for their efforts.



We want to assure our customers that we can and will rise up again if we work together through strong partnerships,” he further stated.

