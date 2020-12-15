Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Growth in space travel, priming space advertising as the next frontier – PHD Ghana CEO

Managing Director and CEO of PHD Ghana, Bright Ladzekpo

Bright Ladzekpo, Managing Director and CEO of PHD Ghana, sees a new era of Space Advertising, in the decade ahead, driven by the growth and expansion in space travel and exploration as a result of deeper collaboration between private business and public sector institutions in recent years.



“With the new possibilities for live audio-visual broadcast of space travel live on TV and via online streams and the recent great progress being made by private space firms, such reality TV type content will be more frequently available to global audiences” said Ladzekpo.



“That has certainly positioned live media events with space-related content and global brands, as the next frontier in the advertising and media – what is left is technological advancement accelerated by business growth connected with the COVID-19 driven surge in e-commerce, big data, cloud computing and AI powered disruptions” he said.



Bright Ladzekpo was speaking on “The Future of Media in A New World” during a virtual Masterclass session last week, as part of the APA Week 2020, an annual event hosted by the Association of Practitioners in Advertising (APA) themed, “Take on Tomorrow”.



This online event brought thought leaders and experts in the marketing and advertising industry to talk about emerging trends and practices that are impacting the industry and how professionals could adopt them to stay ahead.



Organized by the International School of Advertising (ISA) Africa and sponsored by East Africa Brewery Limited (EABL), it was also designed to help equip young professionals with skills and insights they need to #TakeOnTomorrow with confidence and secure their future in Marketing.

