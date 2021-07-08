Green Energy will help increase Ghana’s generation mix – Energy Expert

Business News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

• Dr Sulemana has said Ghana needs to focus more on transitioning from carbon substances to green energy since it will help the fight against global warming



• He said the country could have access to loans and other facilities if it focuses more on factoring its development plan in line with the Green Energy project



•Ghana started planting some 5 million trees across the country to help the fight against global warming





Dr Yussif Sulemana, Senior Oil Production Operations Specialist, Petroleum Development Corporation of Oman, has highlighted the benefits Ghana could derive from transitioning onto the Green Energy front.



According to him, Green Energy will help the country increase its generation mix and help make it a bit diversified.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie, Dr Sulemana said, the country needs to sit up and invest more in Green Energy and stop procrastinating the set target.



“Green Energy is a type of energy that we can generate from non-carbon sources. Ghana stands to benefit a lot from Green Energy, globally everyone is trying their best to achieve the green energy initiative. Ghana needs to sit up address green energy now, unfortunately, the country targeted to achieve 10% of the energy gotten from Renewables by 2020 but 10 years down the lane we haven’t been able to achieve that. Now we shifted the target to 2030, we have to do something different otherwise we will reach 2030 and we still are where we are,” he explained.



He added, “it will substantially increase in the generation mix and also help to be diversified. If Ghana wants to benefit from the high investor power, then it needs to focus on investing in green energy. This can help the country get access to loans and other facilities if it is able to tire in the green energy project to its development plans.”



Recently, the Akufo-Addo-led government, in its efforts to achieve the green energy initiative, has started the planting of some five million trees across the country.



This is to help fight climate change and achieve the UN sustainable development goal 13.



However, a 98-page document titled Ghana Renewable Energy master plan disclosed that the country is investing about US$ 5.6 billion in the master plan, with more than 80% coming from the private sector with an estimated US$ 460 million investments which will be implemented over a 12-year time-space from 2019 to 2030.



