Great customer service delivery is critical for the survival of organisations – GWCL

Business News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Regional Chief Manager of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Accra West, Philip Dwamena-Boateng, has said that great customer service delivery is critical for the survival of organizations, be they private or public, profit-making, or non-profit making.



Mr. Dwamena-Boateng said this during the launch of Customer Service Week in the Accra West Region on Monday, October 4.



In an address, the Regional Chief Manager told his staff members that the GWCL is still in business because of its customers.



He therefore charged them to serve all stakeholders of the Company with diligence and respect.



Mr. Dwamena-Boateng said that although Ghana Water Company Limited is a near-monopoly and has very little or no competition, it can no longer underestimate the importance of the customer and for that matter the celebration of events like Customer Service Week.



“We are changing with the times,” he said.



The Accra West Region of GWCL had a week-long customer service celebration during which the management paid working visits to some of their major customers to discuss their challenges and enhance their business relationships.



During the celebration, selected staff members of the Company were honoured with plaques and corporate souvenirs to boost their moral in a bid to motivate them to give of their best to serving the customer interest.



“Staff members are the first customers of the Company and must be acknowledged for their dedication to work. We believe that great customer service delivery emanates from staff members who themselves feel appreciated,” the Regional Chief Manager said.