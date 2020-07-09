Press Releases of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Graduate Democrats Caucus

Graduate Democrats Caucus endorse Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's appointment

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Mahama's running mate

The news of the appointment of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress for the 2020 Presidential election is refreshing and reassuring to the intellectual community of Ghana.



The appointment of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang resonates very well with the general membership of the Graduate Democrats Caucus (GRADEC), who were yearning for the return of decent political discourse to the office of the Vice-President.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang brings to the table long-standing years of unblemished public life full of respect, decorum and dignity. Her over forty (40) years of academic accomplishments have generally gone beyond just her gender. Any opportunity Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has had to serve in whatever capacity has been sterling, remarkable and with great success.



The job of a vice-president of Ghana requires a person who is a deep thinker, mature mind, self-disciplined and honest. These are attributes that come naturally to Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang and we are of the firm belief that she will bring them to bear when the ticket is elected come December 7, 2020.



The choice of Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is once again a clear indication of the NDC's commitment to giving women the voice to excel at the highest level.



This is indeed a demonstration of giving substance to the global call for women empowerment and female leadership.



GRADEC and its allied youth led organisations are proud of the international attention her appointment has received. The post-COVID-19 world will require high level intellectual leadership to move Ghana back on track for national development. Such cannot be achieved with the current disorganized leadership we have in place at the Jubilee House.



Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has the trust and the capacity to bring the academia and the intellectual community to the table for multi-stakeholder engagements to formulate homemade solutions for Ghana.



Once again, we say congratulations and we are committed to the agenda to rescue Ghana from this purposeless leadership.





Issued by



Executive Committee



Graduate Democrats Caucus



Contact (Mohammed Rabiu Adam-Communication Director): +233 0260774222

