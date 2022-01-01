Govt will continue Ghana’s economic transformation in 2022 – Bawumia

Business News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia sends Ghanaians New Year’s Message



I am optimistic about Ghana’s future – Vice president



Ghana will make progress despite impact of COVID-19



Ghana’s Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured that the government will continue the transformation of Ghana’s economy in 2022.



The vice president said despite the setbacks in the transformation caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was optimistic about what the future held for Ghana.



“Not withstanding the global economic impact of Covid 19, I am very optimistic about Ghana’s future and 2022 should see us continue on the path of economic transformation that we are embarking on,” he said.



He urged Ghanaians to hold to the unity in diversity which made Ghana a unique and peaceful country.



“As we have entered the new year, I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful. We are different ethnicities, different religions but we are all children of God. What makes Ghana unique is our unity in diversity and we should continue to focus on that,” he said.



Mahamudu Bawumia who said this in his New Year Message to Ghanaians expressed his gratitude to God for seeing Ghana through 2021.



“I thank God for seeing us through 2021, I also pray for those who we unfortunately lost, during the year,” he said