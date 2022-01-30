Govt use of E-Levy to raise revenue innovative – Bissue

Business News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s digital space great opportunity to increase revenue mobilisation, Bissue



Govt can go to the IMF and still take E-Levy, Ex-secretary



1.75 E-Levy too high, Charles Bissue



Ex-secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue, has said government is being innovative in its proposal to use the E-Levy to generate domestic revenue.



According to a report by Asaase Radio, Charles Bissue, digital payment systems have improved hence the controversial e-levy serves as a good opportunity for government to increase its revenue mobilisation.



He reiterated that contrary to suggestions that the levy will not save the economy, he reiterated that it is rather a way for government to increase domestic revenue generation.



“You (the government) have to be innovative. You follow the trends of the economy and that’s what is happening. We’re dealing with an irresponsible opposition but it doesn’t mean the government has failed. I think the government is being innovative,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.



The ex-secretary further stated that government can go to the International Monetary Fund and still take the e-levy.



He, however, noted that the 1.75 proposed rate for the levy was too high and have to be reduced.



“We can go to the IMF but at the end of the day you have to pay but we need an economic revolution and I think the E-Levy is an innovative way of doing so. If it’s high, we can reduce it,” Charles Bissue said.