Govt to transform economy to a value-added, industrialised one - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• GIPC has been charged to create an enabling environment for investors



• This forms part of measures taken by government to make the economy attractive and industrialised



• Several jobs will be created to end the increasing unemployment issue in the country



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said government is trying its best to transform the local economy.



This will help reduce the production and exportation of raw materials and encourage a value-added and industrialised one.



According to him, this will create a sustainable and more resilient economy that will in turn create job opportunities for Ghanaians.



The initiative is to make Ghana an investment destination in West Africa as well as make the country attractive to investors.



"Government has made deliberate efforts at determining the investment priorities of our country and taken steps to mobilise the necessary resources for the growth of these priority areas.



"This is because we want to help transform Ghana from being a mere producer and exporter of raw materials to a value-added, industrialised economy that will provide opportunities, jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians, thereby creating a wiser nation, that is wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient," President Akufo-Addo said.



He said this at the maiden edition of Spark Up programme organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo, therefore, called on the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and other agencies to create an enabling environment for investors.



