Govt pays GH¢3.6m in compensation to affected persons of Accra-Tema beach road expansion project

Accra-Tema beach road expansion project to cost $100 million



36 individuals compensated, Project contractor



Accra-Tema beach road expansion project to be completed by April 2023/b>



An amount of GH¢3.6 million has been paid in compensation to persons affected by phase one of the Accra-Tema beach road expansion project embarked on by government.



The payments were made in two tranches to 36 individuals who received between GH¢4,160 and GH¢429,100 each.



This was disclosed by the project contractor, China Ganzu International Corporation for Economic and Technical Cooperation (CGICETC).



The project contractor noted that the compensation to affected persons covered buildings and other structures demolished to pave way for the project, Graphic.com.gh. has reported.



Administrator of the project contractor, Tracy Tao, noted that the project, which was initially scheduled to be completed by December this year is being delayed due to some challenges associated with the relocation of utility lines on the construction path.



She noted that the project will be completed by April 2023.



She said the construction firm was waiting for the payments to be made and a clearance permit to have the filling stations removed.



"Work on the 16-kilometre project, which starts from the Independence Arch of the Black Star Square in Accra through Osu, La and Teshie to Nungua, is being undertaken by CGICETC, while the second phase of 10.6 kilometres — which spans Nungua to Tema Community Three — is being handled by China Railway," Graphic.com.gh reported.



"Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Limited (CRMBEGCL). The scope of work includes a two-way, four-lane urban road; a traffic signal system and related auxiliary works," it added.



The 26.6 km project is estimated at $100 million. It will serve as a major alternative route to the Accra-Tema motorway.