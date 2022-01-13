Govt must find lasting solution for persistent fuel price hikes – UG Senior Lecturer

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

COPEC predicts fuel price increase in January 2022



Ghanaians suffer when fuel prices increase – Dr Asah-Asante



Prices of goods and services increase anytime there are fuel price hikes - Dr Asah-Asante



Senior Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has advised the government to find a lasting solution to the increase in the price of petroleum products.



In an interview on Joy New’s AM Show, Dr Asah-Asante said the continuous increase in prices of fuel products greatly affect the livelihood of Ghanaians.



He said when fuel prices increase, the price of goods and services including transportation increases.



This according to him, is because vendors push all the increase in of fuel to customers.



“Once you begin to have prices going up, then it’s a worrying situation because the ordinary man is going to suffer. Those who are able to afford and they are in businesses, will pass it on to consumers with regards to the services they render and the products they supply to the public,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Dr Asah-Asante.





“Government must find careful balance in handling this situation. Any time prices go up, you see workers are up in arms because transport is an important aspect of the political life of people, without which you cannot function,” he added.



The senior lecturer, therefore, urged the government and all stakeholders in the petroleum industry to help find measures that would curb the continuous rise in the price of fuel products in the count.