Govt has not responded to our petition on fuel price increase – GPRTU

Business News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

OMC have started increasing the price of fuel as predicted



Drivers’ unions to meet to decide way forward after increase in fuel price, GPRTU



GPRTU prefers a reduction in price of fuel to increase in transport fares, PRO



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has indicated that the government has not responded to its petition regarding recent fuel price increases.



Speaking on 3Fm’s Sunrise show on January 17, 2021, Head of Public Relations of GPRTU, Alhaji Imoro, said drivers’ unions across the country would be meeting to decide on the next steps to take.



“We have sent a petition to the government but we haven’t heard anything. We will fix a meeting date today and decide what to do next,” Alhaji Imoro was quoted by 3news.com.



Alhaji Imoro made these comments following the increase in the price

of fuel from GH¢6.85 to GH¢7.05 by Total Oil with other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) expected to follow suit.



The Head of Public Relations, earlier indicate that GPRTU was against any increase in fuel prices after the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana decided to increase transport fares by 40 percent.



Alhaji Imoro said GPRTU was negotiating with the government and would rather prefer that the government puts in measures to reduce the price of fuel rather than them (GPRTU) increasing transport fares.