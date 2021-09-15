Govt establishing an enabling environment for your prosperity – Akufo-Addo to private sector

Business News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Akufo-Addo has pledged government’s support to ensure the private sector thrives



• He said government is committed to straightforward and open communication with the private sector for growth



• President Akufo-Addo said this at the maiden Presidential Business Summit



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government is keen on establishing an enabling environment for the private sector to strive.



According to him, government remains committed to straightforward and open communication with the private sector for their prosperity.



Speaking at the maiden edition of the Presidential Business Summit, President Akufo-Addo reiterated that some strides have been made to moderate the negative financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



“Government will keep on reinforcing the private sector with an enabling environment to strive and accomplish its objectives,” the president noted.



He added that the steady bounce back in economic development, low expansion rates, a stable currency, and FDI streams are a few signs of government seeking to revitalize the Ghanaian economy.



Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, on his part, said building a strong and resilient private sector places Ghana as a prospective hub in Africa.



The maiden edition of the Presidential Business Summit is in recognition of the role played by the country’s private sector in ensuring financial development.



The Summit is also offering a platform between public authority and private sector players to deliberate on growth prospects towards a post-COVID-19 economy.