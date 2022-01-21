Govt confident of exceeding domestic tax revenue target of GH¢80 billion – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government was confident of exceeding its domestic tax revenue target of GH¢ 80 billion.



Speaking at the investiture of the first vice-chancellor and first registrar of the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, the president said the economy was recovering from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and this was evident by Ghana meeting its domestic tax revenue target.



“The Ghana Revenue Authority exceeded its 2021 tax revenue target and we are confident we will exceed if not surpass the GHS 80 billion target for this year," the president was quoted by GNA.



The president further stated that Ghana’s economic recovery would ensure that government continues the implementation of its policies and programmes including the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs and One-District-One-Factory programmes and other job-creating initiatives.



He also disclosed that his government has set aside GH¢ 10 billion to help entrepreneurs start or expand their business to create more jobs, for the next two years.



Also, Akufo-Addo said his government was committed to supporting Ghana’s tertiary education institutions to help produce the much-needed human capital resources for Ghana’s development.



“Let me assure you of government’s steadfast commitment to initiate social policies and programmes in our universities to enhance the capacity of graduates to contribute to the social and economic transformation of the country,” he said.