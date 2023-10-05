Governor Addison is telling us he was appointed by a hooligan – Ablakwa

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison can call demonstrators hooligans, it means he was also appointed by one.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo also protested as a member of parliament under the Rawlings administration.



In that light, he said the governor’s remarks suggest that the president is also a hooligan.



He wrote on X: “Logically — the arrogant, lawless, plunderer, MisGovernor Addison is telling us he was appointed by a hooligan, considering the fact that President Akufo-Addo as opposition MP during the President Rawlings era embarked on and led many street demonstrations.”



Dr. Ernest Addison criticized the opposition lawmakers for their recent demonstration describing it as "completely unnecessary”.



He said that he would not resign as demanded by the Minority MPs.



“The Minority in Parliament has many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” he said.



