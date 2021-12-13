Government working to increase VALCO's production capacity to 300,000 tonnes per year by 2025

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CEO of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADC) Michael Ansah has said government was putting measures in place to increase VALCO's production capacity to 300,000 tonnes per year by 2025.



He said the GIADEC hoped to achieve the set target (300,000 tonnes per year by 2025) through a strategic partnership which would be tabled before Cabinet in the first quarter of 2022 for approval.



"We have announced that we are looking for a strategic partner to partner us develop VALCO, and this a $600 million to $700 million type retrofitting that we have to do”.



According to him, even though the production capacity of VALCO (Volta Aluminium Company Limited) was 200,000 tonnes per year it was currently producing 60,000.



The CEO who disclosed this at end of year launch for GIADEC explained at the current production rate (60,000 tonnes per year) was because two of the five potlines of VALCO were working.



He said when approved the plan would increase VALCO production to 180,000 tonnes per day and subsequently increase the production to 300,000 tonnes per year.