Government working to complete construction of 8,000-unit homes at Pokuase – Housing Minister

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said government is expediting the construction of 8,000-unit homes at Pokuase and some 320-unit homes in Tesano.



He explained that these unit homes, when completed, will serve as residences for the security services and form part of government’s efforts to address the country’s housing deficit which is around 1.8 million units.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV’s Point of View, the Housing Minister said construction of the unit homes falls under the Affordable Housing Project of the government.



“We’ve got 8,000 units in Pokuase that we’re working on. What I have instituted is having meetings with the developers and coordinators every two weeks, and I’m on site every month. I have done one site visit already, we have agreed that I will be there every month so that we can push it some more," he said.



“That is 8,000 of the 10,000. We’re fast-tracking work on about 320 homes in Tesano designated for security services and I have given them by June for us to be able to hand it over to the security services,” Oppong Nkrumah added.



The Works and Housing Minister further said government aims to complete some 325 homes in Koforidua which were first initiated during the John Agyekum administration.



“Koforidua has about 325 homes from [former] President J. A Kufuor’s initiative that are still outstanding and it’s still there, dilapidating, we’re currently going through a process with the State Housing Company," he said.



"Where we can bring on board the private sector that can fund the completion of those projects. And then put them off onto the market. Just Friday, I will be in Kumasi, we just want to hand over 30 units that we just completed,” Oppong Nkrumah noted.



