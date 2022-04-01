Government will support Electrochem Ghana to succeed - Deputy Minister

Business News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Deputy Minister in charge of mines at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, George Mireku Duker has said the government will support Electrochem Ghana Limited to develop the Songor concession, produce and export quality salt from Ghana.



The Deputy Minister who was on a familiarization tour of Electrochem Ghana’s site, at Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region, noted that the success of the company is a win for the country.



Given this, he said, “we are glad that Eletrochem Ghana is producing and exporting salt from this country. This will directly impact the economy positively.”



“If you want to check the dollar control in this country, one of the measures is to export to other jurisdictions for us to have value, the ministry is happy Electrochem Ghana is adding value to our salt and other countries are demanding from Ghana,” added.



The Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, during interactions at the facility with the Deputy Minister stressed the importance Electrochem Ghana places on its social investment initiatives.



He said “We are here to bring change, this project can never be successful without the community, so for me, the community is very important. That is why we are placing so much importance on our CSR initiatives and the impact we are making in the lives of the people.”



Nene Lomo IV, Divisional Chief of the Lomobiawe Clan of Ada who spoke on behalf of the paramountcy said the whole Electrochem project started at the Ada Traditional council.



“We the chiefs realized that there were no factories and jobs in Ada. So, we led the investor who had the lease from the government and we are happy about the benefits that have come in so far,” he added.