Government will overcome economic challenges – Finance Minister assures

Business News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana seeks financial bailout from IMF



Government will manage the windfall from the petroleum sector, Ofori-Atta



We'll stay within our stipulated budget, Finance Minister



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured Ghanaians that government will soon stabilize the local economy.



According to him, the government is committed to being disciplined and working hard towards the recovery of the economy from its current woes.



Making this known in the 2022 mid-year budget review presentation in parliament on Monday, July 26, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta said, “With discipline, dedication and hard work, we will overcome the current challenges that confront our nation.



“We are convinced we can do this again. We worked closely with Ghanaians to turn around the economic situation in 2017,” he added.



The Finance Minister indicated that government will manage the windfall from the petroleum sector to make up for the country's revenue shortfalls.



He added that the government was committed to staying within its appropriation for the 2022 financial year.



Meanwhile, the government is seeking a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The IMF programme, when successful, will help the country restore its macroeconomic stability, as well as, safeguard debt sustainability.











