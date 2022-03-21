Government will not relent on creating the enviroment for businesses to thrive - Mireku Duker

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker on Monday, March 21, 2022 paid a working visit to the site of Newmont Ghana Limited at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region.



The visit by Hon. Duker and his entourage which was at the behest of the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor forms part of government’s plans resolve some challenges facing the company in their bid to execute their $800m Ahafo Ano project.



The Ministry has taken the initiative of facilitating the ground-breaking investment following a request by the company for its intervention in dealing with some residents at Kenyasi.



During the meeting, Hon. Duker was briefed on the project and how it will turnaround the fortunes of residents of Kenyasi and Ghana at large.



In a response to the plea by the Newmont Ghana, Hon. Duker said owing to the strategic nature of the investment and the possible benefit to the country’s socio-economic development, the ministry will ensure that it comes to fruition.



He assured that government will engage with the traditional authorities to find a solution that is mutually-beneficial to all parties.



Hon. Duker disclosed that government’s has set out to create an environment for businesses to thrive and will on this occasion activate the relevant protocols to ensure that Newmont thrives in Ghana.



“Newmont is credible that is why we’ve sacrificed to be here. We are determined to ensure that you don’t go back with the money. We’ll not relent on our effort of assisting you in creating the enabling “environment for you to work. We will stand by you and convince the chiefs and our people to be with us. Once you want to invest here, it is important they become part of the process.



Following a successful meeting with management of Newmont Ghana, Honorable Duker visited engaged the chiefs and elders in the area and pressed home the need for them to give the project their blessing.



He admonished that the project will improve the welfare of the residents hence the need for the chiefs to buy into it.



The successful implementation of the US$800 million-Project, according to the minister, will significantly impact on the Socio-Economic indicators in the catchment areas and Country at Large.



He made the promise that government will ensure that, various timelines towards the success of the project shall be achieved.



In doing so, all stakeholders and their respective interests within the remit of our Laws and Traditions shall be duly recognized.