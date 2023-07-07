Government will make more investments to boost, protect maritime sector – Minister

Business News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has said the development of the Dedicated Container Terminal (MPS Terminal 3) has thus far enhanced the capacity of Tema Port efficiently handle the largest vessels in the industry.



According to him, the DCT has impacted positively on the rating of the Tema Ports as the burgeoning hub situated on the West Coast of Africa.



Speaking at the 14th edition of the Maritime Law Seminar for Judge of the Superior Courts of Judicature, the minister further disclosed that the development of a Dry Terminal, along with other infrastructure facelift projects, have improved the efficiency of Ghana’s seaports.



“This is in addition to many other service improvement initiatives including but not limited to the Paperless Ports; Ghana Single Window (ICUMS); Deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV); Rollout of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI); Deployment of e-payment solution among others”



He emphasized that government will continue to implement strategies to ensure that stakeholders in the maritime industry can seamlessly conduct business and reduce the cost of business operations at the ports.



“For the foreseeable future, the maritime industry will remain the primary engine of domestic and foreign trade which will in turn stimulate economic growth and development.



Government will continue to make the necessary investment to ensure the maritime sector is projected to attract stakeholders and investments to position Ghana as the preferred business destination within the sub-region,” Ofori-Asiamah concluded.



