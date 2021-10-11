Government urged to boost support for key players in tourism sector

Business News of Monday, 11 October 2021

• The Tourism sector is calling for more added support



• The sector has almost been at a standstill throughout 2020



• But there are hopes of the sector reviving in 2022



Executive Secretary of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GTF), Emmanuel Frimpong, has called on government to boost its support to key players in the tourism industry.



According to him, the sector which has been recovering slowly from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic requires an essential boost to revive the sector.



“I know government is doing a lot to support the industry, but obviously it has been slow. So, we are hoping that in the next coming weeks or probably months, we will begin to see that support that we’ve always sort from government coming in.”



“I know a lot of our tourism players will be trained in several areas and some will also be supported. I know government is working on that,” Frimpong told Joy Business in an interaction.



He added that the Ghana Tourism Federation has been in discussion with the Ministry of Tourism, the Ghana Tourism Authority and other relevant agencies in the tourism sector to find workable solutions for the sector.



“2021 was not the best so yes 2022 we are very hopeful. Things are looking good,” the executive secretary stated.



Meanwhile, international research agency, Fitch Solutions, has projected tourist arrivals into Ghana is expected to increase by 47 percent 2021.



This comes after Ghana’s tourism sector contracted by 65 percent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which impacted on key sectors of the economy.