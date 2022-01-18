Government to take final decision on benchmark values by end of January - Adu Boahen

Business News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, has disclosed that the government will make the final decision on the reversal of the benchmark discount policy by the end of January 2022.



Charles Adu Boahen, who disclosed this at the investiture of the new president of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), said the consultation President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo called for after suspending the reversal of benchmark discount was progressing smoothly.



He indicated government understood why the reversal of the benchmark discount was a major issue for the AGI and the business community as a whole.



He, therefore, urged members of the association to be optimistic because they would be hearing good news soon.



“Undoubtedly, the reversal of benchmark values is of particular concern to AGI and the wider business community. I think every speech that I have heard so far has referenced that, so I know it’s something that is of major concern to your members."



"…Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to let you know that there are continued engagements, with stakeholders ongoing, please do not give up, let’s persevere and I’m sure we’ll find ourselves with some good news before the end of the month (January) with regards to the benchmark values,” the minister of state was quoted by Asaase Radio.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was originally supposed to implement the reversal of the benchmark discount policy on January 4, 2022, but after serval outcries and orders by President Akufo-Addo, the reversal has been indefinitely suspended.