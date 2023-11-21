Government to restrict the importation of rice, 'yemuadie' and other products

Business News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

The Government of Ghana is set to lay before Parliament a Constitutional Instrument (C.I) seeking to restrict the importation of certain strategic products into the country.



The C.I, which is expected to be laid before Parliament on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, will include items such as rice, diapers, tripe [popularly known as ‘yemuadie’, among other imported products.



In all, government is targeting to restrict the importation of about 22 items into Ghana as part of efforts to boost local production and curb high importation.



Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, addressing journalists in parliament said government had to put up about $164 million towards the importation of ‘yemuadie’ and other related items.



“For example, stomach of animals, bladder and the chunk of intestines (yemuadie), the country had to put in an amount of about $164 million towards the importation of these items. We are taking steps to ensure that in terms of rice, there is no poverty of rice in the country,” K.T Hammond said.



“By these restrictions, we are not going to ensure that there’s no food in the country at all; that is not the point at all. There have to be some efforts by the government to ensure that we go back to Acheampong’s operation feed yourself. There are about 22 items on the list, one of them, I think, is diapers,” the minister pointed out.



K.T Hammond further said the introduction of the Ghana Standards Authority Regulations 2023 will also rationalize cement manufacturing in order to ensure competitive pricing in the country.



