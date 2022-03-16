Government to reduce 3 taxes on petroleum products - Egyapa-Mercer

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Akufo-Addo government is putting measures in place to reduce some taxes on fuel in the coming days.



This was revealed by a Deputy Minister for Energy, Mr Andrew Agyapa Mercer, who assured of government’s commitment to cushion fuel consumers from the effects of increasing price hikes in recent times.



Although he was unable to confirm a specific date by which the government’s intervention will take effect, Mercer who is also the legislator for Sekondi hinted of the reduction of some taxes on petroleum products.



Mercer in an interview with Joy News said the decision was arrived at after the NPA recommended that the government reconsiders some of the petroleum taxes, specifically the Special Petroleum Tax, the Energy Sector Recovery Levy, and the Pollution and Sanitation Levy.



“…the last time I indicated that some representation has been made by the NPA to the Ministry of Energy for which we have actioned and expecting that the Ministry of Finance would do the assessment evaluation and make a recommendation to Cabinet for approval.



“My understanding as of this morning was that they were working on some modeling to see the extent to which recommendation that came from NPA through the Ministry of Energy to government would come to,” he said.



Fuel prices are expected to jump again from GHS 8 to GHS 9 or 10 from March 16, 2022.