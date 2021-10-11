Government to re-examine entry points of market centres for more accessibility – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Monday, 11 October 2021



Government has said it plans to re-examine entry points to market centres in order to make them accessible to all and especially fire officers.



According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this has become necessary to avert the destruction of property and livelihoods in case of fire outbreak which has often made it difficult for fire tenders to gain access and douse the fire.



“I am really saddened by the fire incident that destroyed your market. When tragedy occurs, we take steps to rectify it and prevent its reoccurrence. I understand the Ghana National Fire Service had difficulties in accessing the market so we will take a look at all the entry points to markets in the country so this does not repeat itself.”



The president said this while addressing a gathering of affected traders at the Akim Oda Central Market as part of his just-ended tour of the Eastern Region.



He assured that government will take all the appropriate steps to avert future fire occurrences in market centres and support the affected traders through the Ghana Enterprise Agency and MASLOC.



“The government will support all traders who were affected by the fire incident. You will receive support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency and MASLOC to help you recover quickly,” Akufo-Addo said.



Meanwhile, on Monday September 13, 2021 parts of the Akim Oda Central Market were gutted by a fire incident. This led to the loss of property worth thousands of cedis belonging to traders.



Though fire officers were called to the scene, there were unable to gain entry into the market due to the access points and nature of the market.