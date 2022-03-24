Government to launch App for SIM registration – Ursula Owusu

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed government is making plans to launch a software system that will allow Ghanaians both resident and non-resident to register their SIM cards in the ongoing SIM registration exercise.



The Communications Ministry earlier in the week announced an extension in the deadline for the SIM registration exercise to July 31, 2022, from the initial March 31, 2022.



Prior to this, some Ghanaians in the diaspora have complained over their inability to register their SIM cards since they are not currently in the country.



Speaking in an interview on Asaase News, the sector minister said, “We are already working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see how we can resolve this peculiar challenge.



“Now, by the middle of April, a self-service registration app will be launched, which will enable those who fall in these categories outside the country to download the app and register their cards themselves with their passport if they don’t have the Ghana Card.



“We are also working with diplomats, who are not obliged to acquire the Ghana Card, to register with their passport … we are receiving the list of those who fall in these categories.



“Ghanaians on official visits outside, foreign students, those who have registered with our embassies outside, et cetera will be put in a special category,” she said.



Ursula further added that after registering on the app, foreigners will be made to regularize their registration when they come to Ghana.



“They will be permitted to register [and then] if they arrive in the country, they will be sent notification to regularise their registration and complete the process. So, those are the arrangements we have for those categories of Ghanaians.”