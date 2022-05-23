You are here: HomeBusiness2022 05 23Article 1544303

Business News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government to increase employment rates by boosting private sector – Akufo-Addo

The issue of unemployment remains one of Ghana's major challenges. Though government after government try its best to curb this growing menace, the situation keeps rearing its head up.

It is for this reason that the Akufo-Addo led government has announced that it is poised to support and boost the private sector to increase the employment rates in the country.

This, in a tweet by Ghana Presidency, noted that the creation of jobs by the private sector will be done through government's YouStart programme.

It added that the YouStart programme will unleash the entrepreneurial skills in every Ghanaian youth.

"Government is determined to support and boost the private sector to increase employment rates in the country through the #YouStart programme, which will result in new businesses championed by the vibrant youth of our country.
#YouStart #YourTaxesAtWork #BuildingGhanaTogether," the tweet read.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the YouStart programme, in June this year, a Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah disclosed.

The YouStart initiative, captured in the 2022 Annual Budget would support youth-led enterprises with soft loans of up to ¢50,000.

This will help start-ups and small businesses expand.



