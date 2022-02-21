Government to hold fourth town hall meeting on E-Levy

Business News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy rate reviewed to 1.5%



Minority, citizens oppose E-Levy



E-Levy to widen tax net, increase revenue - Government



The Government will on Monday, February 21, hold yet another Town Hall Meeting on the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



The fourth edition of the town hall meeting taking place in the Upper West region forms part of a series of engagements aimed at explaining the basics and importance of the E-Levy transaction as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform government on the implementation of the levy.



The E-Levy is a new tax measure introduced by government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic transactions seeking to widen the tax net and increase revenue.



The measure, if approved would place a charge of 1.75% on all electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis (24 hours).



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Upper West Regional Minister Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih as well as the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery have been billed to speak at the town hall meeting which will be held at the Wa Regional Library.



The event will also be attended by sector-specific Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other relevant industry stakeholders.



The Town Hall Meeting is organised by the Ministry of Information and will be live on various television networks in the country as well as the Ministry’s social media pages.