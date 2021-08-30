Government to go after vegetable importers with no permit - Deputy Agric Minister

Business News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Crops, Yaw Frimpong Addo says government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture will soon go after vegetable importers who do not have the ministry’s permit.



According to him, the move is to motivate Ghanaian farmers to grow enough foods to feed Ghanaians.



Speaking in an interview with Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo indicated that, ever since the New Patriotic Party took over the governance of this Country, importation of food farm products has reduced drastically.



Permit



He said, though it’s not illegal for the importation of farm products into Ghana, a permit has to be released by the Agric Ministry.



Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo added that, statistics are available to show that the tremendous performance of the nation’s agriculture sector.



He cited the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) 2019 Global Food Security Index (GFSI), which ranked Ghana 59th out of 113 countries.



He indicated that it is government’s desire to sustain investment in agriculture to enable the sector succeed, adding that the support of the private sector would also be engaged.



This, according to Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, would ensure sustainability thereby enabling the country to reap the full profits.