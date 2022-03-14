Government to establish Committee to regulate cement industry – Trade Ministry

Business News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has said it is implementing measures to ensure the country’s cement industry is well regulated.



According to Deputy Minister of Trade, Micheal Okyere Baafi, a committee will soon be established with the mandate of drafting policies to regulate the cement industry.



Speaking with journalists last week, the deputy trade minister explained the move is in line with ensuring the production and distribution of cement business in the country are well regulated.



“Government is working with the cement manufacturers in the area of regulation of cement and even the development of the cement business in Ghana. The cement business is not regulated,” the minister said.



“We met them, the cement manufacturers, last week. We are going to set up a committee; a committee that will comprise the members of the Ministry of Trade and Industry,” he added.



Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the price of cement is expected to witness an increase this week.



According to reports, the price for a 50-kilo bag of cement which is currently being sold at GH¢45 will increase to GH¢55 per bag.



The increment, which is expected to impact the cost on building materials, is attributed to the current woes of the Ghana cedi depreciating again major trading currencies such as the US dollar.



Other factors for the imminent increment are due to transport fare hikes and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine which have impacted on the movement of logistics and raw materials for local production.