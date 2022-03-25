Government to embark on collection of property rates by end of April

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced government’s decision to embark on the collection of property rates by the end of April this year.



The move, according to him is aimed raising domestic revenue to salvage the current economic challenges and address tax revenue leakages in the system.



Speaking with journalists at a press conference in Accra on March 24, Ken Ofori-Atta said, “Government will begin the implementation and collection of the revised property rate by end of April 2022.”



He added that government will also roll out the simplified tax filing mobile application for all eligible taxpayers by July this year – a move which seeks to rope in more taxpayers into the tax system.



The finance minister, however, said government’s decision to cut down expenditure will not be enough to sustain the economy which is facing some distress hence it plans to adopt a two-fold approach to revive the economy.



This, he explained will entail raising domestic revenue for development and cutting down expenditure.



Meanwhile, government said it plans to save the country some GH¢3.5 billion in expenditure through these economic mitigating measures.



















