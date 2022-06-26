Government to deploy ‘Big Data’ across its agencies to complete full digitization of the economy

Business News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Big Data' regime expected to bring transparency and efficiency



'Big Data' to improve on the trust relationship between government and citizenry



'Big Data' to provide accurate information to businesses



Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed that the government of Ghana is working to deploy ‘Big Data’ to rationalize the collection, processing, storing, and sharing of data among government agencies.



According to her, this is expected to be the next major jump in the journey to completely digitize the Ghanaian economy.



‘Big Data’, she said, is expected to come with the needed data analytics platform which will help make proper sense of all the data being mined across government.



Speaking at the launch of the World Development Report by the World Bank, she said, “The built-in artificial intelligence component will ensure real-time update of the different models for different stakeholders. Government will then be able to make a policy decision based on data science and communicate effectively to citizens who would have access to the same data. This should improve on the trust relationship between government and citizenry”.



“One of the most important outlooks of this initiative is the real and accurate information to the business community from the staples of government. The business community can make targeted investments in critical, high growth sectors of the economy where the return on investment is high to enable economic growth”, she added.



Identified sectorial models for the Big Data programme include Big Data for Healthcare, Big Data for Agriculture, Big Data for Governance, Big Data for Trade, and Bid Data for Security. Others are Big Data for Education, Big Data for Finance, big Data for Disaster Management, and Big Data for recreation.



SSD/FNOQ