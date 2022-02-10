Government to construct 7 interchanges - Kennedy Nyarko

Business News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Chairman of Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has disclosed that government will construct about 7 interchanges in the country this year.



According to him, four out of the seven bridges will be built in the Ashanti region.



Addressing journalists in Parliament after the approval of €350m Afram Plains road, bridge projects on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, he described the project yet to be carried out as a memorable one.



He said the construction of roads and bridge at Afram Plains through to Donkorkrom in the Eastern region will promote agriculture and enhance productivity in the region.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko said, “I believe several governments have tried to assist the good people of Donkokrom and around but unfortunately none of them has been successful...President Akufo-Addo and his government with the determination and commitment, irrespective of wherever people live, has taken it onboard to ensure that he will extend all infrastructure development to every corner of this country.”



“As the Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, I think it’s going to be a legacy project. This year, the government is going to do about seven interchanges, and four of them will be in the Ashanti Region. It’s very significant,” he added.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko mentioned that Ghanaian contractors, skilled workers and some indigenes would be employed for this new project.



He stated that contractors will make use of local building materials for the project.