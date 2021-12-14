Government to commence prospecting of gold in Volta, Oti regions – Jinapor

Business News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Gold is a key export commodity for Ghana



13 out of 16 regions discover mineral resources



Volta and Oti regions to undergo prospecting for gold



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said government will soon commence prospecting of gold in the Volta and Oti regions.



According to him, this is to determine the availability of the natural resource with the quest of mining it in commercial quantities.



Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people during a tour of the Volta region, Abu Jinapor revealed there are currently 13 out of the 16 regions that have discovered mineral deposits in commercial quantities.



“I have determined for us to enhance the exploration, prospecting, recognizance of minerals here in the Volta Region. And I said so because in Ghana today, 13 regions out of the 16 regions have been established to have, mineral deposits in commercial quantities either gold, bauxite, iron, diamond or lithium or the rest. In the case of gold, all the regions in Ghana seem to have it.”



“The two or so regions where we’ve not as yet established gold reserves is the Volta and the Oti Regions. But I’m taking the view, that we need to invest more in prospecting and prospecting simply means, investigating whether or not there are gold reserves in the Volta. There should be because historically as many of you will attest to, the conventional wisdom was that gold was found only in the Southern part of our country; Central, Western, Western North, Ashanti, Eastern,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Ghana is currently the largest producer of gold in Africa with South Africa being the second-largest producer on the continent.



Gold is also one of Ghana's biggest export commodities.