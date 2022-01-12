Government to borrow GH¢3.78 billion in first four months of 2022 - BoG

Business News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government plans to issue a gross amount of GH¢24.5 billion to rollover maturities



Government expected to issue a 7-year and 10-year bond in February and March 2022



Ghana’s public debt stock hit GH¢341.8 billion in September 2021



The Bank of Ghana’s issuance calendar has revealed that government will borrow GH¢3.78 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to finance part of the year's budget.



According to a Joy Business report, government is planning to issue a gross amount of GH¢24.5 billion in the first three months of 2022, of which ¢20.7 billion is to rollover maturities; an indication that government’s debt will not reduce anytime soon.



Like always most of government’s revenue will come from the 91-day Treasury bills, a move that has helped reduce foreign debt but rather crowded out the private sector from access to financing on the domestic market.



According to the data, “the government will borrow as much as GH¢11.3 billion of the 91-day T-bills during the period, higher than the previous quarter”, followed by the 182-day T-Bills in which a total of GH¢3 billion will be mobilised.



The biggest which is GH¢1.6 billion will be issued in March 2022.



GH¢2.15 billion will, however, be mobilised from the 364-day bills. The majority of the funds are expected to be raised this month.



Also GH¢2 billion is expected to be raised from a 6-year bond in this month January.



Meanwhile, a 7-year and 10-year bond is expected to be issued in February and March 2022, respectively.



Also, GH¢1.2 billion and GH¢800 million are expected to be borrowed from both resident and non-resident investors.



According to government, the calendar is developed based on the Net Domestic Financing provided in the 2022 Budget, the 2022 domestic maturities for the period, the 2022 Borrowing Plan and the Medium-Term Debt Strategy.



The November 2021 Bank of Ghana Summary of Economic and Financial Data revealed that in September 2021, Ghana’s public debt stock hit GH¢341.8 billion, equivalent to 77.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).