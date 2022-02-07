Government to appeal Moody’s downgrade of economy – Finance Ministry

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has said it will appeal a debt downgrade by Moody’s Investor Service.



According to government, it remains gravely concerned by the latest downgrade by Moody’s on Ghana’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings from B3 to Caa1, with a stable outlook.



A statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Sunday, February 6, said the agency left out key data components before making its determination.



“The downgrade omitted key material information from the assumptions driving some of Moody’s forecasts and projections such as the 2022 budget expenditure control measures, 2022 upfront fiscal adjustments and inaccurate balance of payment statistics.”



“We are at odds to understand Moody’s assertion of the deterioration of Ghana’s institutional strength, given Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.”



“The government of Ghana is therefore completely puzzled by the decision to downgrade Ghana’s credit rating to Caa1, despite the series of progressive engagements we had with the team from Moody’s, the quality of data supplied, as well as the medium-term economic and fiscal focus of the government, underpinned by key fiscal consolidation reforms such as the policy decision to cut expenditure by 20%, as recently announced by the Minister of Finance,” it added.



Meanwhile, Moody’s latest report on Ghana cited the country's downgrade was influenced by liquidity and debt challenges as well as weak revenue generation constraints.



The agency also pointed out that Ghana's government has not been able to allow itself to be flexible with its expenditure.



The downgrade however follows a similar one from Fitch in January 2022, indicating government of Ghana had lost access to international capital markets which could hamper the country’s ability to meet medium-term financing needs.



Fitch on its part downgraded Ghana’s economy to ‘B-’ from an earlier ‘B’.