Government to announce new roadmap for reversal of Benchmark Value Reduction Policy

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reduction of benchmark values currently under contention



Benchmark values to reduce cost of imports



Ministry of Finance to aid GRA meet its target



Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has said concessions are being made by government to announce the gradual reversal of the Benchmark Value Reduction Policy.



Earlier this year, government announced the reversal of the Benchmark value reduction policy which was implemented in 2019 to address issues of smuggling and boost Ghana’s revenue at the ports.



This was met with stiff resistance from the various trade unions in the country.



The Importers and Exporters Association said they would have no option but to transfer the high cost of imports to consumers if the discounts are scrapped.



However, President Akufo-Addo ordered the Ghana Revenue Authority to halt the reversal for stakeholder engagements to be made.



But Mrs. Osei Asare says a new road map will soon be announced.



“We have made some concessions and the minister will soon announce a gradual removal of the Benchmark Value Reduction policy,” the deputy finance minister said.



She made this disclosure while addressing pressmen in Ho where she was attending the launch of the 2022 managers retreat of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Meanwhile, the AGI and local manufacturers have stated their support for the reversal, saying cheap imports render their goods uncompetitive on the local market.



Madam Osei-Asare also stated the ministry of Finance is doing all “within its power to support the GRA to meet its GH¢80.3 billion targets for the year 2022”.



She said, “the GRA has been supported to digitalize its processes to enhance its efficiency and also cut out fictitious activities from within the GRA.”



According to her, government is eager to help the Authority to be able to retrieve what state-owned enterprises owe as it does from private commercial entities.