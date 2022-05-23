Government spent GH¢450 million in expansion of drains - Asenso-Boakye

Business News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stop dumping solid waste into drains indiscriminately, Asenso-Boakye



Govt secures a funding of $200 million to implement Odaw basin interventions, Minister



Francis Asenso-Boakye tours some flood-prone areas in Accra



Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has indicated that government spent a total of GH¢450 million in the last five years on the expansion of drains.



This measure, he said, was to increase the drain capacity to carry more storm water during the rainy season.



He however noted that some Ghanaians are a part of the flooding problem in the regional capital - Accra.



Francis Asenso-Boakye cited the indiscriminate dumping of solid waste into drains and gutters, building at unauthorized places, among others.



“What we’ve done is to provide some remedial measures, and that is to mitigate the effects of the huge running water. In the last five years, the government has spent GH¢450 million to invest in the expansion of the drains including digging deep and concrete lining and that is to increase the drain capacity to carry more stormwater," the minister indicated.



"There are some causes of flooding; indiscriminate dumping of solid waste in our drains and the haphazard development of our communities [which must be checked]. Those buildings in unauthorized places should be removed,” he added.



He further stated that government has secured a funding of US$200 million to implement some interventions within the Odaw basin.



The Works and Housing Minister was optimistic that this new project, upon completion will solve the issue of flooding within the Odaw basin



Francis Asenso-Boakye disclosed this while touring some flood-prone areas in Accra following floods from Saturday night’s downpour.