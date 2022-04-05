Government spends GH¢5m spent on Adjen Kotoku onion market

Business News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Onion sellers relocate to Adjen Kotoku



Government committed to providing conducive environment for traders, MCE



A shed cost government GH¢1.5 million, Clement Wilkinson



About GH¢5 million has been spent on the onion market project at Adjen Kotoku in the Amasaman constituency in Accra, Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Clement Wilkinson, has said.



Part of the amount of money, the MCE said was used to provide amenities for these traders who recollected to the new site on July 21, 2021.



He highlighted the construction of sheds, washrooms, mosques, paving of ground, and installation of streetlights as works done to make the market conducive for the onion sellers.



So far, 12 sheds have been mounted to add to the existing 2, bringing the total number of sheds on the onion market to 14.



A shed, the MCE said, cost about GH¢1.5 million.



Meanwhile, the remaining money has been used to secure an additional parcel of land for them [onion sellers].



“The project is being sponsored by both the assembly and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), so I cannot tell exactly how much has been spent on each project, but I know that in total about GH¢5 million has been spent,” Mr Wilkinson is quoted to have said by the Daily Graphic.



“This shows how prominent this project is and the government is doing its part to improve it. More things are in the pipeline and the idea is to ensure that this also improves the economic situation in the area,” he stated.



The Ga West MCE made this disclosure during an inspection tour at the Adjen Kotoku onion market on March 27, 2022.



