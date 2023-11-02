Government signs €42million financial agreements with EU

Business News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has signed two financial agreements with the European Union (EU).



The agreements, pegged at €42 million are aimed at accelerating Ghana’s digital and green transition, boosting the private sector, including agribusiness sector, and strengthening Ghana’s public financial management systems.



The agreements which comprises of €27 million and €15 million for sound public financial management and private sector development programme, green transition and agribusiness programme respectively.



According to Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana is making steady progress toward macro-stability and debt sustainability.



“Truly, Ghana has paid its dues; our fiscal situation has improved, our reviews with the IMF under our programme are being completed successfully and on time; and broadly speaking, we are making steady progress toward macro-stability and debt sustainability,” the finance minister said.



He added that, “We in government are fully committed to ensuring that these resources are deployed effectively, transparently, and in a manner that maximizes their impact.”



Speaking in the same vein, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, who signed the agreement on behalf of the European Union stated that the agreement represented an exhaustive approach to sustainable development in Ghana.



He said the move forms part of EU’s Global Gateway strategy.



Mr Razaaly added that the strategy will promote smart, clean and digital investment cooperation with the EU partner countries.



“The financing agreements that we are signing today is a testament to the strong partnership and shared commitment between the European Union and Ghana,” Mr. Razaaly stated.



The EU Ambassador to Ghana pledged their support to government's Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.



The programme is to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, as well as increase food production to both local consumption and exports.



SA/NOQ



