Government should develop Ada Salt - Economist

Business News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: GNA

The government of Ghana has been called upon to develop the Ada Songhor Lagoon Salt to serve the ECOWAS sub-region, Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an Economist and Executive Director, Centre for Greater Impact Africa has said.



Rev. Dr. Mensah who is also the Presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel International stated that the Ada Songhor Lagoon has the potentials of feeding the whole of the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond.



Rev. Dr. Mensah stated at the eighth: “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,” seminar organised by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.



Speaking on the topic: “Increment of Policy Rate by Bank of Ghana – What are the implications? Rev. Dr. Mensah said supporting the holistic development of the Ada Songhor Lagoon will feed into the government’s industrialisation drive.



The “Ghana beyond Aid” and “Africa beyond Aid” through the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), needs an integrated development approach, and Ghana has a relative advantage in salt products.



Rev. Dr. Mensah stressed that the Ada Songhor Lagoon if developed and managed well, could generate income as a country and lessen the country’s borrowing.



Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency advised media practitioners to be proactive in newsroom management for a post-COVID-19 era.



He said the media landscape is going through rapid transformation, the old system of institution organising face-to-face seat-in events at a big conference hall was fading away, “from now onwards don’t expect more invitations to seat-in events, newsroom managers must adopt new means for news gathering and dissemination.”



Mr. Ameyibor said, “due to the coronavirus most companies, state and non-state institutions that used to organise conferences, meetings, seminars and invite journalists to cover are rapidly resorting to the use of Zoom, Skype and other web-based platforms for meetings.