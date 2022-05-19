Government should come clear on benefits of Agyapa deal – Lord Mensah

Business News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Lord Mensah, wants the government to outline emphatically Ghana’s gains from the Agyapa Royalties Deal.



He makes these calls to note that the benefits of the deal have not been stated clearly by the government.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, Prof Mensah said “Looking at the posture and packaging of Agyapa, it gives a signal as if the gold that we have is, more or less, for a corporate entity."



“So we are engineering to get an upfront fund and then, once we get the upfront fund, if you want to do analysis, the Finance Minister should be able to tell us that when we get the upfront fund from the Agyapa deal, this is what we are going to use the money for and these are the possible benefits that the country will generate from it as compared to if you are to wait and use the proceeds that come from your gold resources."



“So effectively, these comparisons are not clear. That aspect of the economic justification is not coming out. It is more emotional and ego-driven than looking at it holistically," he added.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, recently said that the government has not abandoned the controversial deal.



Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta stated during a press conference on May 12, that the Agyapa will provide equity resources for the country.



He said, “My firm philosophical belief really is that the capital markets are meant for something that will lead us to equity resources and we are not leveraging on it. Therefore, it is not the question of whether monetization of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good."



“It is good because that is how you raise the resources. The question is the process of doing that. If you have a problem with the process just articulate it, lets’s cure it but let us not drop something that will be good for us that will reduce our debt exposure. So those are two very different questions. How best to do it as opposed to, don’t do it. My mind is still there, I know the president has mentioned something about that going through the AG, and Parliament to do that."



“But it is not something that is an asset to the country that one need to drop. You need to examine all your equity and debt positions and the best choice for the country. We will never have done Free SHS if we listened to other people that is 400,000 lives that have a chance to do something, we would have stopped short at e-levy because of the noise, and suddenly we have a tax handle that will be phenomenally important for the country. So, we need to look at that.”



Meanwhile, some CSOs have stated that the Agyapa deal is inherently illegal and a way that sells Ghana’s free rights to resources.