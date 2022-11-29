Government seeks strategic investments to accelerate clean energy – Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government will continue to pursue the necessary strategic investments in clean energy and green technology while striking a balance to ensure the country’s hydrocarbon assets are not stranded.



To this end, he said the Ministry of Energy and its agencies, will collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the country’s clean and green energy goals are aligned.



The Vice President spoke at the 6th Ghana Energy Awards, in Accra and reiterated that the country remains committed to fully transition by 2070, having outdoored the National Energy Transition Committee and the Ghana Energy Transition Plan.



The country has also initiated several clean projects and initiatives that seek to reduce emissions, including solar plants, and the clean cooking initiative, among others.



However, Dr. Bawumia observed that “having made these commitments, the critical concern for the sector and our country still exists – the continuous exploitation of our hydrocarbon assets.”



He indicated that the government does not plan to abruptly abandon the exploitation of the oil and gas resources as they are critical to the economy.



“Instead, the government intends to gradually wean Ghana off dependence on fossil fuel through the acceleration of the rollout of renewables,” he said.



He further mentioned that the transition to a clean and diversified economy that is in harmony with the planet is a collective responsibility.







Ghana Energy Awards



This year’s awards ceremony was held under the theme: “Global decarbonisation: A just and equitable energy transition in Ghana.”



The Event Director of the Ghana Energy Awards, Henry Teinor, also speaking at the ceremony, said the country has to deepen the development of its energy sector while making the effort to extend its focus and impact into the rest of the continent.



Among others, he revealed that plans are in place to launch the maiden edition of the West Africa Power and Petroleum Awards (WAPPA) next year.



This is intended to celebrate the achievements of Heads of State and sector ministers in energy development.



“With a major focus on the SDGs, WAPPA will recognize increased energy access projects, clean energy development, and climate leadership initiatives,” he added.



It is expected that it will provide a platform to share ideas to improve on issues of generation capacity, electricity access, and affordable clean energy among others.



The Ghana Energy Awards Scheme has been held since 2017 to recognize excellence and innovation in the country’s energy sector. It is organised by the Energy Media Group, in partnership with GP Business Consulting with the support of the Ministry of Energy, World Energy Council Ghana.



Awardees



In all, some 33 institutions and personalities were recognised.



The coveted male Energy Personality of the Year went to the Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, while the Executive Partner of Arthur Energy Advisors, Harriette Amissah-Arthur, was awarded the female Energy Personality of the Year.



Others are CEO of the Year (Power), which went to the Chief Executive, Bui Power Authority, Samuel Dzamesi, and CEO of the Year (Petroleum), Managing Director, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company, Edwin Provencal.



Meanwhile, the Energy Commission was adjudged the Energy Institution of the Year, Ghana Grid Company won Energy Company of the Year (Power), and PETROSOL was named the Energy Company of the Year (Petroleum), with Energy Company of the Year (Renewable) going to Bui Power Authority.



Other winners include: Rising Star Award, Dr. Riverson Oppong – Manager, Commercial Operations at Ghana National Gas Company; Innovation Project of the Year, Meinergy Technology; Emerging Energy Company of the Year, Done By Us; Energy Think Tank of the Year, Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana; Brand of the Year, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and; Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.



The rest are: Health and Safety Excellence Award, Ghana National Gas Company; Excellence in Power Generation, Volta River Authority; Clean Energy Initiative of the Year, Sunon Asogli Power; Off-grid Energy Solution of the Year, Wilkins Engineering; Visionary Leadership Award: Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive, VRA; Eco-Innovation Business Award, Bui Power Authority; Outstanding Energy Management Award, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu – National Coordinator, Energy Sector Recovery Programme; Novel Deployment of Renewable Energy Technology Award, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Institute of Industrial Research (CSIR-IIR); Sustainable Energy Partnership of the Year, Sustainable Energy Technologies Limited and; Energy Reporter of the Year, Rebekah Adwoa Awuah of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was also presented with a special recognition award for his exceptional commitment to Africa’s energy transition.