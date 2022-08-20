Government scraps Community Protection module; 12,000 beneficiaries to loose jobs by August 31

Business News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has terminated the contract of beneficiaries of its Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) Module.



The YEA Management in a notice to the beneficiaries which was sighted by Angelonline.com.gh indicated, the beneficiaries’ “service of engagement with the Agency officially ends this month, 31st August 2022”.



Accordingly, the employed youth who are estimated to be over 12,000, are expected to vacate their posts by the end of the month.



As a consequence, they would also cease to receive their monthly allowances.



The termination of the contract, however, comes at a time when some concerned individuals and groups are calling for the extension of government programmes aimed at mitigating socio-economic challenges for the youth.



An instance is Rev Prof JOY Mante, the Presbyterian Church Moderator’s call for the government to continue to implement the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme to help cushion the youth against the dire effects of the world economic crisis of which Ghana is no exception.



But according to YEA, the Management is evaluating all programmes and would advertise new programmes that would be rolled out in the ensuing months for the youth’s benefit.



About Community Protect Assistants Module



The Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) Module is an innovative programme directly under the supervision of the Youth Employment Agency.



It was introduced to ensure that the Ghanaian community’s crime prevention, social justice and welfare were prioritised.



The module sought to train and deploy the youth in communities to provide intelligence on security issues in the respective areas.



It formed part of several training courses being offered to thousands of youth by the Agency in various sectors including health, education and security to enable the youth to gain meaningful employment for a living.



About Youth Employment Agency



The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887).



It is to empower young people to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic and sustainable development of the nation.



Its objective is to support the youth between the ages of 15 to 35 years through skills training and internship modules to transit from a situation of unemployment to that of employment.



